Little girl recreates Cara Delevingne's ‘chrome dome' after losing hair to chemo

Brooklyn Hutchinson is a cancer warrior! Refinery29 reported, “She’s currently battling her second Wilms’ tumor, a rare kidney cancer that primarily affects young children.”

Brooklyn’s best friend Holly, who helps run the @brooklynisourhero account, told FOX 5 the girls had an upcoming charity event to help raise money for Brooklyn. Make-up artist Fione Coombes got wind of the event and reached out to help.

Coombes told FOX 5, "I heard about the fundraiser they were having, and offered to donate a Glamsquad Makeover as a raffle prize."

What struck a cord for Coombes was Brooklyn's dream to become a make-up artist one day. She also noticed how dedicated Holly was to helping spread word of her best friend's fundraiser. So she offered to give the girls a free make over for the big night.

Brooklyn, unsure of what she wanted -- so long as it had glitter-- let Coombes work her magic. The finished look mirrored Cara’s chromed out canvass-- and it was magical!

An 8-year-old cancer patient recreated Cara Delevinge’s dazzling Met Gala look and is proving that bald girls do it better.

“If you can’t have hair, have glitter and diamonds,” wrote @brooklynisourhero in the Instagram post that’s melting social media’s heart. And as the saying goes, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend.”

A post shared by Brooklyn Our Hero (@brooklynisourhero) on Jun 7, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

When in doubt, bling it out! Just like the little girl who lost her hair from Alopecia and celebrated "Crazy Hair Day" at school with sparkle.

Coombes posted a picture of Brooklyn on her Instagram account and tagged Cara-- who saw it!

The actress reposted Brooklyn’s picture on her personal Instagram account, which has over 40 million followers, and called the young cancer patient her hero.

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jun 8, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

To date, the post has over 800,000 likes and thousands of positive comments.

Brooklyn is a hero of the people and bald beauties everywhere! We're sending her lots of love to help kick cancer in the butt.