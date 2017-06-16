Girl dead, other injured after being pulled from NJ beach

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 16 2017 06:59AM EDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 07:12AM EDT

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - One girl is dead and another is on life-support after they were found floating face down in the ocean at the New Jersey shore.

Officials say the girls, who are cousins, entered the rough surf in Belmar on Thursday night when no lifeguards were on duty and without having an adult to watch them. Police and emergency responders later pulled them ashore.

Mayor Matt Doherty says the girls are residents and attended the town's elementary school. Friday is the last day of classes.

Their names and ages have not been released.

With the Associated Press

