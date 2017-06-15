Deputies: Man killed dog rather than give it away

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 15 2017 04:51PM EDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 04:23PM EDT

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - A man who could no longer take care of his dog killed it, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say Joshua Cox couldn't bring himself to take the 3-year-old pit bull to the pound.  He told them he wanted to shoot it but he knew that would be illegal, so he stabbed the dog.

That's illegal too.

"There are other places to take your dog,” MCSO spokesman Dave Bristow offered.  “There’s a lot of animal shelters to take your dog. Bishop runs a great shelter. So certainly there are ways to do things other than what he did to his dog. It just makes you shake your head."

Cox, 19, had allegedly asked his neighbors for a shovel to bury the dog.  He was arrested after they called police and faces charges of animal cruelty and possession of marijuana.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Deputies: Man killed dog rather than give it away
  • Brutal beatdown caught on cellphone video
  • VERDICT: Officer Jeronimo Yanez found not guilty in shooting of Philando Castile
  • What does Trump's new Cuba policy mean for travel to island?
  • Watch: Man grabs machete, chases off armed robbers
  • Two girls shot on Far South Side playground
  • Girlfriend whose texts urged suicide guilty of manslaughter
  • Seasonal water changes may trigger earthquakes, UC Berkeley researchers say
  • TMZ: Vikings WR Michael Floyd tests positive for alcohol on house arrest
  • Parents heartbroken after 3-year-old daughter dies at the dentist