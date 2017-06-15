Southwest offering $39 flights to celebrate its birthday

By: Katie Tschopp

Posted: Jun 15 2017 01:53PM EDT

Updated: Jun 16 2017 03:54PM EDT

(FOX 11) - Southwest is celebrating its 46th birthday with one-way flights starting at $39.

Tickets are on sale Thursday for locations across the U.S., the Caribbean and Latin America.

Not many tickets are $39, but good deals can be found mostly for flights leaving Monday through Thursday between August 22nd and December 16th within the U.S., with blackout dates including Thanksgiving.

Some cheaper airfare out of LA include flights to Oakland (for $59), Las Vegas (for $45) and Tucson (for $78).

