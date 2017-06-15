300-pound intoxicated man wearing kilt, armed with knives and gun removed from NC roof

- A 300-pound intoxicated man dressed in a kilt and tactical gear was removed from a rooftop in downtown Salisbury after he threatened to shoot people, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officers received a call just before 3 a.m. Thursday, June 15 of a man threatening to "unload" on innocent people at a location at 123 East Innes Street.

Upon arrival, police officers said the man, identified as 43-year-old Brian Allen, was on the roof. The Salisbury Fire Department's ladder was used to help get officers on the rooftop.

Once on the roof, police said Allen was found rolling around near the air-conditioning unit. He had no weapons in his hands. When searched, police found three knives, a hatchet, and loaded gun in a shoulder holster and a tactical vest on with an extra magazine.

Allen told officers as he was being searched that he had a carry-concealed weapon. North Carolina State Law states if you have a carry-concealed weapon, you cannot drink and Allen was intoxicated.

Allen was determined to be "not much of a threat," according to Salisbury police. Allen was removed from the rooftop in handcuffs. The fire truck was used to bring him down, police said.

Allen has been charged with consuming alcohol while carrying a loaded weapon.

At this time, the suspect's motive is unclear.

Update from the Salisbury Police Department on Facebook: