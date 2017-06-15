Restaurant serves toddler alcohol instead of juice

- A Georgia family was shocked to discover a restaurant served their young daughter alcohol by mistake.

Alexis Smith and her husband took their 18-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, to lunch at a restaurant in Vinings. The family ordered apple juice for their daughter while they ate their meal.

After lunch, as they were getting ready to leave, Aaliyah’s dad took a sip of the juice out of the kid’s cup and his chest started burning, Smith told 11Alive. Alexis tasted the juice as well, and suspected it was alcohol, so they told the manager on duty.

The manager looked into the situation and notified the family that the container had been mislabeled and the child had indeed been served alcohol by mistake.

"I started crying at the restaurant," Smith told 11Alive. "As a mom, it was very emotional. Alcohol is something serious."

Smith said the owner of the restaurant was very upset and the manager insisted on paying for their meal.

