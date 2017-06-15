Bat-Signal lights up L.A. City Hall in honor of Adam West

- Late "Batman" star Adam West was honored Thursday night at Los Angeles City Hall, with officials lighting the side of the building with a 70-foot tall "bat signal."

Thousands of people, including families with young children, thronged downtown Los Angeles Thursday night sporting Batman attire and other superhero garb to pay tribute to West, best known for playing the Caped Crusader on the 1960['s television show "Batman."

Mayor Eric Garcetti, accompanied by Los Angeles Police Department Chief Charlie Beck, lit the signal in memory of West, who died Friday at the age of 88 from leukemia.



Through his many iterations as the main character in comic books, TV shows and a film series, Batman helped protect the fictional Gotham City, and whenever city leaders needed his help they would light up the sky with a

modified spotlight affixed with the emblem of a bat.



The Batmobile driven by West in the 1960s television series in which West starred was on display at the ceremony.

