Illinois man accused of stomping kitten to death

Posted: Jun 19 2017 12:12PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 12:12PM EDT

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) - A southern Illinois man accused of stomping a kitten to death because he wasn't allowed to take it on a light rail train has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

The suspect, 23-year-old DeCarlos Johnson-Foston, is jailed on $75,000 bond.

St. Clair County Sheriff's Capt. Bruce Fleshren says Johnson-Foston was at a Belleville MetroLink station Friday with a kitten on his shoulder. A security guard told him the cat would not be allowed on the train.

Fleshren says Johnson-Foston slammed the kitten to the platform and stomped on its head, then walked away and left on a bus.

Police say they tracked him to a bus stop and discovered that he had also stolen a wallet while riding the bus.

Belleville is 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of St. Louis.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Illinois man accused of stomping kitten to death
  • Too hot to handle: Study shows Earth's killer heat worsens
  • Rawhide dog chews recall for possible chemical contamination expanded
  • Lead found in 20% of baby food, study says
  • Mother accused of attempting to suffocate baby at Levine Children's Hospital
  • Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sings over protesters at Knoxville Pride
  • Houston-area mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death
  • Man rams police vehicle in Paris; attacker likely killed
  • Man helps scared elderly stranger ride down escalator
  • Tim Hague, UFC fighter turned boxer, dies after bout