Navy identifies sailors killed in USS Fitzgerald crash with a civilian ship

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 18 2017 08:03PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 04:10PM EDT

On Sunday, officials with the United States Navy identified the seven sailors who were reported missing, following a crash between USS Fitzgerald and a Philippine-flagged ship.

The seven sailors were identified as:

  1. Gunner's Mate Seaman Dakota Kyle Rigsby, 19, from Palmyra, Virginia
  2. Yeoman 3rd Class Shingo Alexander Douglass, 25, from San Diego, California
  3. Sonar Technician 3rd Class Ngoc T Truong Huynh, 25, from Oakville, Connecticut
  4. Gunner's Mate 2nd Class Noe Hernandez, 26, from Weslaco, Texas
  5. Fire Controlman 2nd Class Carlos Victor Ganzon Sibayan, 23, from Chula Vista, California
  6. Personnel Specialist 1st Class Xavier Alec Martin, 24, from Halethorpe, Maryland
  7. Fire Controlman 1st Class Gary Leo Rehm Jr., 37, from Elyria, Ohio

The seven sailors, according to Navy officials, were found in flooded berthing compartments, and were located after divers managed to gain access to the spaces.

The incident is reportedly under investigation.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Navy identifies sailors killed in USS Fitzgerald crash with a civilian ship
  • Too hot to handle: Study shows Earth's killer heat worsens
  • Rawhide dog chews recall for possible chemical contamination expanded
  • Lead found in 20% of baby food, study says
  • Mother accused of attempting to suffocate baby at Levine Children's Hospital
  • Illinois man accused of stomping kitten to death
  • Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sings over protesters at Knoxville Pride
  • Houston-area mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death
  • Man rams police vehicle in Paris; attacker likely killed
  • Man helps scared elderly stranger ride down escalator