Meat, poultry lard products recalled due to possible processing deviation

Posted: Jun 17 2017 07:45AM EDT

Updated: Jun 17 2017 07:45AM EDT

Supreme Cuisine is recalling approximately 325,000 pounds of meat and poultry fat and lard products due to a processing deviation that may lead to the growth and survival of bacteria in the products.

The recall includes duck, beef and pork fat and lard items that were produced and packaged between June 1, 2016 through May 8, 2017, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The products have a one-year shelf life.

The items bear establishment number “EST. 34595” or “P-34595” inside the USDA mark of inspection, and were sold online and shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company issued the recall after an internet customer complained of a loose lid. Although, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Concerned customers are advised to contact their health provider. 

The recalled products include: 

Product Description

Case UPC

Package UPC

Best By Dates

11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat

107-32153-02475-2

7-32153-02475-5

6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

11oz. Bottles EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat

10-854660-00602-8

8-54660-00602-1

6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

11oz. Bottles EPIC Traditional Duck Fat

10-854660-00602-8

8-54660-00602-1

6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Lard

10-854660-00601-1

8-54660-00601-4

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat

10-854660-00601-1

8-54660-00601-4

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

11oz. Bottles EPIC Pastured Pork Fat

107-32153-02474-5

7-32153-02474-8

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

11oz. Bottles EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow

10-854660-00600-4

8-54660-00600-7

6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018

11oz. EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow

107-32153-02473-8

7-32153-02473-1

6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018

11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard

10-854660-00601-1

8-54660-00601-4

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat

10-854660-00601-1

8-54660-00601-4

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

11oz. EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat

107-32153-02481-3

7-32153-02481-6

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

11oz. EPIC organic Pork Fat

107-32153-02481-3

7-32153-02481-6

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

3.5 gallon EPIC Pork Lard/Fat

10-854660-00626-4

8-54660-00626-7

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Lard

10-854660-00626-4

8-54660-00626-7

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

4 lb. Buckets EPIC Pork Fat

10-854660-00626-4

8-54660-00626-7

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

4 lb.  Buckets EPIC Beef Tallow

10-854660-00627-1

8-54660-00627-4

6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018

4 lb. Buckets EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat

10-854660-00628-8

8-54660-00628-1

6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

4 lb. Buckets EPIC Traditional Duck Fat

10-854660-00628-8

8-54660-00628-1

6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

2ct. Case EPIC Grass Fed Beef Tallow

10-854660-00678-3

8-54660-00678-6

6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018

2ct. Case EPIC  Grass Fed Beef Tallow

107-32153-02847-7

7-32153-02847-0

6/2/2017 through 4/26/2018

2ct. Case EPIC Cage-Free Duck Fat

10-854660-00679-0

8-54660-00679-3

6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat

10-854660-00679-0

8-54660-00679-3

6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

2ct. Case EPIC Traditional Duck Fat

107-32153-02846-0

7-32153-02846-3

6/1/2017 through 5/2/2018

2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Lard

10-854660-00677-6

8-54660-00677-9

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat

10-854660-00677-6

8-54660-00677-9

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

2ct. Case EPIC Berkshire Pork Fat

107-32153-02476-9

7-32153-02476-2

6/15/2017 through 5/8/2018

 

SEE ALSO: Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Meat, poultry lard products recalled due to possible processing deviation
  • Too hot to handle: Study shows Earth's killer heat worsens
  • Rawhide dog chews recall for possible chemical contamination expanded
  • Lead found in 20% of baby food, study says
  • Mother accused of attempting to suffocate baby at Levine Children's Hospital
  • Illinois man accused of stomping kitten to death
  • Gay Men's Chorus of Washington sings over protesters at Knoxville Pride
  • Houston-area mom charged with capital murder in daughter's death
  • Man rams police vehicle in Paris; attacker likely killed
  • Man helps scared elderly stranger ride down escalator