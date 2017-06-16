Chicago police officers rescue dog from Lake Michigan

- Chicago police rescued a dog from Lake Michigan this week after it ran away from the scene of a car crash.

That crash involved four cars. The dog jumped out of the vehicle he was in and dove into the lake.

The officers saw the dog fall into the water and were able to get the dog out of the water to safety.

"He just kept running back and forth, was pretty excited,” said Chicago Police Department Probationary Officer Juan Farris. “Kept trying to get water out of the lake and fell into the lake. I heard the splash. Once I heard, I turned over, I saw him swimming, just went over there and grabbed him."

Officer Farris and Field Training Officer Daniel Guzman brought the dog back to the 18th District with them.

"This is actually my first dog rescue that I've been in. We have taken some dogs to the animal control that are loose, but not one that we've actually had to rescue out of the water," Officer Farris said.

They are searching for the dog's owner. It appears the dog was not injured in the incident.