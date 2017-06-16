North Texas dad helps son bust a move

By: Gerardo Martinez

Posted: Jun 16 2017 06:27PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19 2017 04:16PM EDT

FORT WORTH, Texas - A North Texas father and his adorable baby’s dance moves are going viral.

Robert Douglas is a teacher at Birdville ISD. He posted a video last Saturday from his Fort Worth home with his busting some moves to Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic. He called his video a "typical Saturday night."

People on social media can’t get enough of Douglas and his dancing baby. One commenter said the video was “#dadgoals.”

When Douglas was asked why he was so serious in the video, he said he was too focused on the dance moves.

The video has more than 61,000 views and more than 500 shares.              

