Second girl dead following cousin's drowning in Belmar

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 20 2017 11:01AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 11:21AM EDT

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - A girl who had been on life support after she and her cousin were swept away by a strong current in Belmar, New Jersey last week has died.

Officials say the girls entered the rough surf on Thursday night when no lifeguards were on duty and without having an adult to watch them. Police and emergency responders later pulled them ashore.

NJ.com reported the 13-year-old girl was about to finish the sixth grade and her cousin, who died on Monday, was a 12-year-old in the fifth grade.

Mayor Matt Doherty said the girls were residents and attended the town's elementary school. Friday was the last day of classes.

Their names have not been released.

With the Associated Press

