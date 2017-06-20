250-pound turtle saved from oceanside swimming pool

Posted: Jun 20 2017 09:59AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 02:23PM EDT

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Wildlife officials teamed up on Monday after discovering a 250-pound female turtle in an oceanside pool.

The loggerhead sea turtle was found in a person's pool in Islamorada, Florida.

It's nesting season in the Florida Keys, so it is possible that the turtle became disorientated after climbing ashore to lay eggs.

Officials thankfully were able to release the turtle back into the Atlantic Ocean after a brief exam. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 250-pound turtle saved from oceanside swimming pool
  • TMZ: Rapper Prodigy from Mobb Deep dead at 42
  • Newark strengthens sanctuary city status
  • Disney characters sign 'I love you' to deaf boy
  • Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico
  • Deputies searching for car wash purse-snatcher
  • Georgia inmates help deputy who passed out during work detail
  • 'Heartbroken' best man wedding photos go viral
  • Mich. mom pleads for return of missing necklace with son's ashes
  • Pennsylvania alarm clock stuck in wall for 13 years goes off every day