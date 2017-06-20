Father charged with murder of 3-year-old Little Village girl

Posted: Jun 20 2017 07:29AM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 04:07PM EDT

CHICAGO (Sun-Times Media Wire) - A man has been charged with killing his 3-year-old daughter early Sunday in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Eduardo Aleman, 26, faces one count of first-degree murder, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded about 1:10 a.m. to reports of the toddler not breathing in an apartment in the 2500 block of South Homan, police said at the time.

The girl, identified as Jesipel Aleman, was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:26 a.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy Sunday found she died of multiple injuries suffered in an assault, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Eduardo Aleman, who lives in the same block, was expected to appear in bond court on Tuesday.

The state Department of Children and Family Services is investigating Aleman and his girlfriend for allegations of abuse, according to a statement from the agency. That investigation is pending.

DCFS has now taken protective custody of three other children in the home, according to the statement. The agency has not previously investigated Aleman or his girlfriend for abuse or neglect.

