Wildfire erupts near Big Bear, 850 acres scorched

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted: Jun 19 2017 09:13PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 04:08PM EDT

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (FOX 11) - A brush fire has erupted in the Holcomb Valley near Big Bear on Monday afternoon. What started at 10-acres burned - fire officials now say it has scorched over 850-acres and is growing rapidly.

No homes are threatened -- no roads are closed, but reports have said that voluntary evacuations have been issued.

Seven air tankers and six helicopters have also started fire retardant and water droppings. Also added to the firefighting efforts is a bull dozer crew along with fire crews from Big Bear Fire, US Forest Service, CalFire and San Bernardino County Fire.

No reports of injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

