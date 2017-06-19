Police arrest suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting captured on video

Posted: Jun 19 2017 02:30PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20 2017 04:10PM EDT

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Several people are recovering in South Carolina hospitals after a seaside shootout in Myrtle Beach.

Multiple media organizations report the shooting happened shortly after midnight Sunday. Part of the gunfire was captured and streamed online by a bystander.
 
Myrtle Beach Police say officers were dispatched to the area as a large crowd was gathering. A fight broke out, and one of the belligerents pulled a gun and fired. An armed security officer witnessed the shooting and shot the gunman, who carjacked a vehicle and got away as he sprayed gunfire.
 
Several people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. It was the third shooting in Myrtle Beach within 12 hours.
 
Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said no officer was shot, though a patrol car was hit by gunfire.
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Police arrest suspect in Myrtle Beach shooting captured on video
  • TMZ: Rapper Prodigy from Mobb Deep dead at 42
  • Newark strengthens sanctuary city status
  • Disney characters sign 'I love you' to deaf boy
  • Tropical Storm Cindy forms in Gulf of Mexico
  • Deputies searching for car wash purse-snatcher
  • Georgia inmates help deputy who passed out during work detail
  • 'Heartbroken' best man wedding photos go viral
  • Mich. mom pleads for return of missing necklace with son's ashes
  • Pennsylvania alarm clock stuck in wall for 13 years goes off every day