Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old Florida girl

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jun 21 2017 08:54AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 03:11PM EDT

MILTON (FOX 13) - A Florida Amber Alert issued early Wednesday for 4-year-old Alanda McCoy has been canceled.

The alert was issued after McCoy was reported missing in Milton, Florida, last seen in the area of the 6000 block of Berry Hill Road in Milton, wearing a yellow spaghetti strapped tank top, a light colored skirt and blue flip-flops.

Authorities said she may have been in the company of 27-year-old William Kavchak, described as a 6 foot, 2 inch tall white male with black hair and brown eyes. Police said Kavchak goes by the nickname “Billy," and they may have been traveling in a Mercury Montego.

The alert was canceled around 1 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said the case has been resolved but there were no additional details released. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old Florida girl
  • Pilot ejects from fiery F-16 during takeoff
  • Lucky Charms Shake: Burger King unveils newest cereal-shake combination
  • Long stretch of Gulf Coast eyes Tropical Storm Cindy
  • Police: Man found passed out from heroin at McDonald's
  • FBI says gunman acted alone in shooting that wounded House majority whip; terrorism not involved
  • Married middle school teacher arrested for sex romps with underage student
  • Nabra Hassanen's memorial set on fire in Dupont Circle
  • Uber founder Travis Kalanick reportedly resigns as CEO
  • Trump supporter run down, stabbed after political rally