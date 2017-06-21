Uber founder Travis Kalanick reportedly resigns as CEO

Posted: Jun 21 2017 01:54AM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 01:54AM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KTVU) - NEW YORK (AP) -- Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick has resigned.

Kalanick said in a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday that he has accepted a request from investors to step aside. Kalanick says the move will allow the ride-sharing company to go back to building itself rather than become distracted by another fight.

Kalanick had already been on indefinite leave amid criticism of his management style and following the death of his mother in a boating accident.

The San Francisco-based company he co-founded in 2009 has been trying reverse damage done to its reputation by revelations of sexual harassment in its offices, allegations of trade secrets theft and an investigation into efforts to mislead government regulators.

