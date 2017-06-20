5 hurt after underground steam pipe explosion in Baltimore

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 20 2017 06:57PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 01:36PM EDT

BALTIMORE - Fire officials in Baltimore said five people were injured after a steam pipe explosion took place a few blocks away from Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Authorities say the underground explosion happened in the area of Lombard, Eutaw and Pratt streets at around 5:50 p.m. Tuesday. All five victims, who are believed to be pedestrians, were transported to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

 

 

“I think that we really dodged a major catastrophe here,” said Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. “What we are grateful for is that there are no fatalities in this and the quick response from our fire department.”

Baltimore City Fire Chief Niles Ford said the steam has been turned off and the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Baltimore police spokesperson T.J. Smith tweeted that no criminal actions are suspected in this incident. 

Commuters were advised to stay away from the area as delays were expected. The Baltimore Orioles baseball game started on time Tuesday night.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 5 hurt after underground steam pipe explosion in Baltimore
  • Pilot ejects from fiery F-16 during takeoff
  • Lucky Charms Shake: Burger King unveils newest cereal-shake combination
  • Long stretch of Gulf Coast eyes Tropical Storm Cindy
  • Police: Man found passed out from heroin at McDonald's
  • FBI says gunman acted alone in shooting that wounded House majority whip; terrorism not involved
  • Married middle school teacher arrested for sex romps with underage student
  • Nabra Hassanen's memorial set on fire in Dupont Circle
  • Amber Alert canceled for 4-year-old Florida girl
  • Uber founder Travis Kalanick reportedly resigns as CEO