Texas mom makes friends at daughter's college orientation, texts go viral

Posted: Jun 20 2017 06:20PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 01:36PM EDT

Avery Leilani got dropped off at college orientation on Monday at Texas State University.

Shortly after, she got some unexpected texts from her mom. It appeared she had made some quick new friends on the football field!

Her mom jokingly wrote "I made some new friends. Don't wait up!"

Her daughter posted screenshots on Twitter and everyone loved it. 

 

Her tweet quickly went viral, with over 50,000 re-tweets already. 

Maybe Avery should keep her mom around! 

 

