43 health care bill protesters arrested at US Capitol

A man protesting the new Republican health care bill was dragged out of the U.S. Capitol by police on Thursday, June 22, 2017.

- More than three dozen demonstrators protesting against the new Republican health care bill were arrested at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

Officials said 43 arrest were made after protesters packed the Russell Senate Office building for a "die-in" in response to Senate GOP members releasing their long-awaited bill to dismantle much of “Obamacare.”

The demonstrators were heard chanting, “Don’t cut Medicaid, save our liberty.” Multiple protesters were seen being carried out by United States Capitol Police.

Authorities said the arrested protesters were charged with crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.

The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid and erases tax boosts that President Barack Obama imposed on high-earners and medical companies to finance his expansion of coverage under the Affordable Care Act.

The bill would provide tax credits to help people purchase insurance and allow states to acquire waivers to ignore some coverage standards that Obamacare requires of insurers.