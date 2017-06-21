NASA marks 2 months to total solar eclipse

Posted: Jun 21 2017 11:47PM EDT

Updated: Jun 21 2017 11:47PM EDT

Mark your calendars!  On Monday, August 21, 2017, all of North America will be treated to an eclipse of the sun.

Some will be witness to a total solar eclipse. This path, where the moon will completely cover the sun and the sun's corona, will stretch from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.  

It will be the first total solar eclipse visible in the contiguous United States since 1979 and the first one coast to coast since 1918.  Observers outside this path will still see a partial solar eclipse where the moon covers part of the sun's disk.

NASA created a website to provide a guide to this amazing event.  Click here to view an interactive map of the total solar eclipse.  Click here to view an events map of solar eclipse activities, locations and venues. 

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • NASA marks 2 months to total solar eclipse
  • Texas mom undergoes plastic surgery to look like first lady
  • Man indicted for hate crime for Texas mosque fire
  • Judges affirm 'Making a Murderer' confession was coerced
  • Missing Bedford teen ID'd as body found in landfill
  • WATCH: Tiger nuzzles woman's baby bump through glass at the zoo
  • Milwaukee jury acquits ex-police officer of reckless homicide in fatal shooting of black man
  • Man visits Disneyland for 2000th straight day
  • APD officer sues Ford over carbon monoxide poisoning
  • Sheriff says girl was married at age 13