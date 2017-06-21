Parker County mom arrested after infant drowns in tub

- Parker County sheriff's investigators arrested a mother on Wednesday for the drowning of her daughter.

The incident happened last Tuesday in Reno, northwest of Fort Worth.

Investigators say 21-year-old Cheyenne Summer Stuckey told them she left 6-month-old Zayla Hernandez in the bathtub with the water running. They say she then spent the next 18 minutes sending Facebook messages.

Stuckey returned to find the infant face down in the tub.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and performed CPR, but were not able to revive Zayla. She was transported to an Azle hospital by ambulance and was pronounced dead.

Since the incident, the remaining children in the home have been removed and were placed in foster care.

Stuckey is now in the Parker County Jail and charged with injury to a child. No bond has been set.