Mount Sinai hospital introduces special dog to patients

- Doctors at Mount Sinai believe a new coworker who never went to med school can make a real difference. Professor Bunsen Honeydew is an 18-month-old golden doodle at the hospital's new Paws and Play program.

Twins Aiden and Mason Schaefer are 2. Aiden has been coming to Mount Sinai's Kravis Children's Hospital since April when he was diagnosed with Leukemia. He and his family have befriended Professor Bunsen Honeydew, the hospital's first full-time facility dog.

Professor will mainly work at the children's cancer center and within pediatrics. He is considered a real staffer and the first of his kind in the state. He helps patients and families cope with the emotional challenges of medical treatments and illnesses.

Throughout her young life, Abby Formas, 18, struggled with numerous chronic illnesses. With Professor by her side to keep her company, she said that he has made things a little easier.

Professor sees roughly 40 patients a week. He came here thanks to a grant from PetSmart Charities. Now Mount Sinai is one of 11 hospitals across the country with a facility dog. The hope is that one day more pups like Professor can work here, too, so hospital visits for cancer's youngest patients aren't so scary anymore.