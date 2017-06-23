Chaos at State Fair Meadowlands as gunshots ring out

Gunfire on the first night of the New Jersey state fair sent people running and led to arrests.

- Gunfire on the first night of the State Fair Meadowlands sent people running and led to arrests.

"I saw hundreds of people running," said Kristi, an attendee who didn't give her last name. "It happened right before closing."

Three employees at the fair, all of whom did not give their name, said they heard three shots fired.

State Trooper Lawrence Peele says shots were reported fired at the Meadowlands fair site in East Rutherford around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. People began running and troopers directed them to an exit while they searched for suspects.

"People started shouting 'Gunshots! Gunshots!," witness Michael Rosero said. He recorded footage of the aftermath of the shooting.

The state police reported "several" arrests but there was no information released on possible charges.

No one was injured. Police had no information on what led to the shooting but they say that the investigation is ongoing.

In 2016, a brawl at the fair was caught on camera and went viral. 400,000 people attended last year. This year's fair runs until July 9.

With the Associated Press