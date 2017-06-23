Calvert County sheriff's deputy plays basketball with young boy

By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted: Jun 23 2017 01:18PM EDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 02:48PM EDT

WASHINGTON - A deputy with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office made a young boy’s day when he stopped to play some basketball with him.

FOX 5 viewer Nicole Dorwart said Deputy Kamrhen Parks came by her house and shot some hoops with her 11-year-old son.

“He is the most compassionate, kind, all around great guy,” Dorwart wrote to FOX 5. “Deputy Parks is only 24 years old and ever since he was little he always wanted to be a police officer to help people.”

In the video, Parks can be seen playing a little game of one-on-one with the child.

“Community policing at its finest,” Dorwart is heard saying as she records the video.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Calvert County sheriff's deputy plays basketball with young boy
  • Johnny Depp: 'maybe it's time' to assassinate a president
  • Chaos at State Fair Meadowlands as gunshots ring out
  • Mystery surrounds 'melted mailbox' in Mesa
  • Houston attorneys' photos used in fake law firm website scheme
  • Tragedy travels in twos for Minnesota family
  • Family: Peter Tosh's son in coma after jail beating
  • Texas mom undergoes plastic surgery to look like first lady
  • Man indicted for hate crime for Texas mosque fire
  • Judges: 'Making a Murderer' confession improperly obtained