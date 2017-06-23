Johnny Depp: 'maybe it's time' to assassinate a president

Posted: Jun 23 2017 09:16AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23 2017 02:47PM EDT

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Johnny Depp has asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival when was the last time an actor assassinated a president. The remarks came during a segment Thursday in which Depp was speaking about President Donald Trump.

He asked the question at the annual festival that celebrates the performing arts.

The 54-year-old “Pirates of the Caribbean” star followed by saying that he is not an actor, but someone who lies for a living.

However, he said, it’s “been a while, and maybe it’s time.”

Actor John Wilkes Booth assassinated President Abraham Lincoln in 1865.

Depp was at the festival to introduce a screening of his 2004 film “The Libertine.”

He played Trump last year in a Fun or Die video parody of the businessman’s 1987 book “The Art of the Deal.”

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Johnny Depp: 'maybe it's time' to assassinate a president
  • Calvert County sheriff's deputy plays basketball with young boy
  • Chaos at State Fair Meadowlands as gunshots ring out
  • Mystery surrounds 'melted mailbox' in Mesa
  • Houston attorneys' photos used in fake law firm website scheme
  • Tragedy travels in twos for Minnesota family
  • Family: Peter Tosh's son in coma after jail beating
  • Texas mom undergoes plastic surgery to look like first lady
  • Man indicted for hate crime for Texas mosque fire
  • Judges: 'Making a Murderer' confession improperly obtained