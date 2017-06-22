Victim takes armed home-invasion robbers by surprise

Posted: Jun 22 2017 09:01AM EDT

Updated: Jun 22 2017 09:02AM EDT

BRENTWOOD (KTVU) - Police in Brentwood are investigating the death of two men Wednesday night, where several neighbors told KTVU that the homeowner allegedly shot the pair who were trying to break inside.

Neighbor Reggie Nichols said that the homeowner, who was not injured, told him that four suspects tried to break into his house in the 200 block of Birch Street about 11:40 p.m. and steal a safe, and that he "came out blasting" and shot two of them dead. Police have not yet confirmed that account, relayed by several other neighbors.

One neighbor also provided exclusive surveillance video to KTVU showing the moment the suspects walked into the garage. The video shows the flash of gunfire moments before two of the men were killed.

The homeowner was not injured and was cooperating with police. Later, police said he would not be charged and was acting in self defense.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. 

A neighbor told KTVU that she heard the noise late at night but she and her fiance thought it was fireworks. When they woke up Thursday morning, they saw all the police cars.


  

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Victim takes armed home-invasion robbers by surprise
  • Study: Marijuana not linked to rise in auto crash rates
  • Woman clings to moving car in Virginia Beach
  • Baby deer takes some dips in family's pool
  • Police weigh manslaughter charges in London fire
  • Calvert County sheriff's deputy plays basketball with young boy
  • U.S. releases dramatic photos of Russian jet intercept
  • Johnny Depp: 'maybe it's time' to assassinate a president
  • Chaos at State Fair Meadowlands as gunshots ring out
  • Mystery surrounds 'melted mailbox' in Mesa