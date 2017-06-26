Tourists brutally attacked, robbed in New Orleans

- New Orleans police have released surveillance video of tourists being attacked and robbed, in the hopes of identifying the suspects.

Authorities say four men brutally attacked two tourists walking in the French Quarter Saturday night during a robbery, leaving one victim in critical condition.

In the video, the suspects are seen rushing up behind the men, and then punching the first victim in the head. One of the attackers then puts him in a choke hold and continues to punch the victim as he struggles to drag him to the ground.

Meanwhile, the second victim is hit in the head and collapses to the ground face first. The attacker quickly searches through the motionless victim's pockets as two other men run up and appear to help rob both victims.

The suspects run away moments later after they throw the first victim to the ground.

One of the robbers then runs back to lift the second victim off the sidewalk, revealing what appears to be a large pool of blood. He then drops the man and runs away.

The first victim eventually finds his glasses on the sidewalk and crawls to the second victim and appears to try to talk to him.

Luckily, two other people walk up to the men and call 911.

Police say the attackers made off with the victims' cellphones and wallets.

The victims were visiting from Boston to attend an annual religious meeting.