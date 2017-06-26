AAA: Summer gas prices at lowest levels in 12 years

Posted: Jun 26 2017 07:37AM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 07:00PM EDT

FLORIDA (WOFL FOX 35) - Gas prices are at their lowest summer prices in 12 years, according to AAA.

Since June 1, Florida gas prices averaged $2.31, which is about 1 cent less than the same period last year, and the lowest since 2005. It was $2.16 then.

"Lower gas prices will make it more enticing for Americans to take extended, or more frequent road trips this summer," said Mark Jenkins, AAA spokeman. "And when travelers spend less at the pump, they are left with extra cash to spend on lodging, shopping, and dining out."

Prices statewide averaged about $2.21 on Sunday, yet motorists are beginning to find prices under $2 a gallon at various service stations across Florida.

Florida ranks 22nd among states with the lowest daily average price for gasoline.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • AAA: Summer gas prices at lowest levels in 12 years
  • Police: Presumed kidnapper was actually helping lost child
  • Budget office: Senate health bill adds 22 million uninsured
  • Mini SNES Classic launches in September for $80
  • Super Nintendo Classic Edition coming in September
  • Collin County Sheriff's Office issues warning about new Snapchat feature
  • SF father holds daughter above water for rescue before he drowns
  • Tourists brutally attacked, robbed in New Orleans
  • Suspect hands 'Get out of jail free' Monopoly card to deputy
  • Man stabs parents over lack of air conditioning, court documents show