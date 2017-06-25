Southwest Airlines flight to Houston diverted due to disruptive passenger

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted: Jun 25 2017 04:31PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 07:10PM EDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Houston's William P. Hobby Airport was diverted to Corpus Christi International Airport on Sunday due to a disruptive passenger.

Southwest released this statement:

The Captain in command of Southwest flight 4519 today from Los Angeles International Airport to William P. Hobby Airport in Houston elected to divert to Corpus Christi International Airport after flight attendants notified the Captain and First Officer of a potential threat in the Cabin. Following an uneventful landing, local authorities met the aircraft at a gate and removed the disruptive passenger. The Safe operation of every flight is our highest priority and we expect the aircraft to depart shortly to complete the journey to Houston. 

A passenger on the flight captured part of the incident.

Passengers on the flight reported that a passenger tried to open the emergency door of the plane. Corpus Christi International Airport says the incident is under investigation.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Southwest Airlines flight to Houston diverted due to disruptive passenger
  • Police: Presumed kidnapper was actually helping lost child
  • Budget office: Senate health bill adds 22 million uninsured
  • Mini SNES Classic launches in September for $80
  • Super Nintendo Classic Edition coming in September
  • Collin County Sheriff's Office issues warning about new Snapchat feature
  • SF father holds daughter above water for rescue before he drowns
  • Tourists brutally attacked, robbed in New Orleans
  • Suspect hands 'Get out of jail free' Monopoly card to deputy
  • Man stabs parents over lack of air conditioning, court documents show