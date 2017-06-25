No bond for man accused of holding Charlotte teen in GA home

- The man accused of holding a missing Charlotte teen in his Georgia home for more than a year appeared in court Monday afternoon.

"This will be the first appearance hearing for Michael Ren Wysolovski," a Gwinnett County Magistrate Judge announced in court.

The 31-year-old man sat stoic, emotionless, and staring straight ahead as the judge read the charges. While unshackled, Wysolovski wore the gray jail the attire he was issued since being booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center.

“You have been charged sir with aggravated sodomy, cruelty to children, deprivation in the first degree, interference with custody, and false imprisonment, all of those are felonies,” the judge told Wysolovski.

Investigators said the charges stem from their finding a teenage girl at his Seneca Trail home in Duluth.

“No bond at this particular time because some of those charges are superior court only,” the judge told Wysolovski.

Mother Shauna Burns said her 17-year-old daughter, Hailey, went missing more than a year ago in May 2016 from her home near Charlotte, North Carolina. On the anniversary of the girl’s disappearance, Burns made an impassioned plea for her safe return.

“You are the best parts of me in one and it's not fair that we don't get to be together anymore,” Burns said in a video posted to social media.

A tip led to a raid on Wysolovski’s home by FBI agents and Gwinnett County Police detectives. Investigators found Hailey safe and have since reunited the teen with her mother, who shared a photo of the two hugging.

"We found my starlight and after a brief hospital stay she will return to her home," one family member wrote on Facebook. "It is a blessing from God. Please pray for our family."

According to the Gwinnett County Property Assessor's website, Wysolovski bought the home in Duluth on April 14 of this year. Seneca Trail residents were shocked to learn the “quiet couple” was not as they seem.

“It makes me sick to my stomach, actually that someone could do that," said Jennifer Elmore, who lives next door to the home.

“This is Duluth. I mean, nothing bad—you never hear about anything bad happening, but I guess things can happen anywhere and it's—I don't know—it's surreal. I don't really know how to feel about it, except I'm glad that she's safe now," said Jennifer Cabrera, another next door neighbor.

In addition to the charges Wysolovski faces in Georgia, federal charges are possible as well as more state charges in North Carolina. Special agents at the FBI’s Charlotte and Atlanta officers as well as detectives with the Gwinnett County and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police departments are collaborating on the investigation.

Wysolovski will remain in the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center until his next court appearance on July 7 at 1:30 p.m. He likely will have his case bound over to Superior Court due to the severity of the charges against him.