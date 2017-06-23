Natural-born triplets arrive at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa

Posted: Jun 23 2017 06:44PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 07:18PM EDT

MESA, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Valley mother Lisha Bowman gave birth to triplets Friday morning.

She's carrying little Alydda and Braelynn in her arms, while her husband holds baby Corin.

Lisha gave birth to her triplets naturally at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa near US 60 and Dobson Road.

"Alyssa and Braelynn are identical and Corin is fraternal," said Lisha.

No fertility treatments were involved in their births, and there was no c-section.

"The vast majority of triplets are done by caesarean delivery, but they can be safely done vaginally if you have people who are experienced doing that and a patient who's motivated to do that, and she did a great job," said Dr. Curtis Cook, an OB/GYN at Banner Desert Medical Center.

The delivery was very straightforward, and they were born just three minutes a part.

"She started out uncommon in that she had spontaneous triplets, which is only about 10 percent of triplets are spontaneous," said Dr. Cook.

The roughest part was the months leading up to the delivery.

"It was definitely one of the roughest pregnancies ever. Hip pain, the weight pain, and I think it's because she held everything up front so the other babies, she gained weight all over evenly, it was all baby," said Jason Bowman.

The three baby girls will join their older brothers at home when they're ready.

"We had a nurse tell us three for the price of one. We said, 'No, three for the price of three,'" said Lisha.

The Bowmans now have a total of six children. Their three baby girls, two boys at home ages 8 and 9, and their oldest son who is in his early 20s.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Natural-born triplets arrive at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa
  • Police: Presumed kidnapper was actually helping lost child
  • Budget office: Senate health bill adds 22 million uninsured
  • Mini SNES Classic launches in September for $80
  • Super Nintendo Classic Edition coming in September
  • Collin County Sheriff's Office issues warning about new Snapchat feature
  • SF father holds daughter above water for rescue before he drowns
  • Tourists brutally attacked, robbed in New Orleans
  • Suspect hands 'Get out of jail free' Monopoly card to deputy
  • Man stabs parents over lack of air conditioning, court documents show