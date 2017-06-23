Meet reality star Savannah Chrisley, girlfriend of new Piston Luke Kennard

Posted: Jun 23 2017 07:34PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 07:19PM EDT

(WJBK) - The newest Detroit Piston is bringing a reality TV star to town with him.

Luke Kennard is dating Savannah Chrisley from  USA's Chrisley Knows Best.. Savannah is the daughter of Todd Chrisley, a Georgia real estate mogul who the show is named for.

Savannah was with Kennard at Thursday's NBA draft and came to Detroit Friday for his introductory press conference.

She tells Jennifer Hammond how the two met, what draft night was like and about Luke wanting her help picking out a home in the Detroit area.
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Meet reality star Savannah Chrisley, girlfriend of new Piston Luke Kennard
  • Police: Presumed kidnapper was actually helping lost child
  • Budget office: Senate health bill adds 22 million uninsured
  • Mini SNES Classic launches in September for $80
  • Super Nintendo Classic Edition coming in September
  • Collin County Sheriff's Office issues warning about new Snapchat feature
  • SF father holds daughter above water for rescue before he drowns
  • Tourists brutally attacked, robbed in New Orleans
  • Suspect hands 'Get out of jail free' Monopoly card to deputy
  • Man stabs parents over lack of air conditioning, court documents show