Dozens injured in Manhattan subway derailment

- Thirty-four people suffered non-life threatening injuries after two subway cars of a Brooklyn-bound 'A' train derailed near the 125th St. Subway Station near St. Nicholas Avenue in Harlem Tuesday morning.

As of early afternoon, several subway cars remained stuck underground.

Passengers described the train vibrating wildly and bucking as it went off the rails. All of the customers were evacuated from the train through darkened subway tunnels.

The FDNY said that as many as 500 people self-evacuated from the trains and walked onto the train tracks.

Hundreds of firefighters, EMTs and police officers responded to the scene underground between 110th St. to above 140th St.

"This does not look like a failure on the part of the equipment," MTA Chairman Joe Lhota told reporters at the scene.

The emergency brake was activated between 9:30 a.m. - 10 a.m, but it is not clear why or by whom.

The derailed train needs to be removed in order to be fully inspected and to better understand what caused the derailment, added Lhota.

Personnel have responded at 125 St and evacuated all customers with no major injuries. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) June 27, 2017

The derailment is causing serious problems across multiple subway lines including the A, B, C,D, E, F & M lines.

One C train and one D train had to be evacuated by emergency personnel while a third train was being evacuated, according to the MTA.

The transit agency says it was working to restore service as soon as possible and determine what happened.

According to the MTA website:

There is no A subway train service between 59 St-Columbus Circle and 168 St in both directions.

There is shuttle A Subway train service between 168 St and Inwood-207 St in both directions.

B train service is suspended between Brighton Beach and 145 St in both directions.

C train service is suspended between Euclid Av and 168 St in both directions.

There is no D train service between 59 St-Columbus Circle and 161 St-Yankee Stadium in both directions.

There is shuttle D Subway train service between between 161 St-Yankee Stadium and Norwood-205 St in both directions.

Some northbound F Subway trains are running on the G Subway line from Bergen St to Court Sq then via E Subway line to Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Ave.

Some Forest Hills bound M Subway trains are terminating at Essex St.

Expect delays in A Subway, B Subway, C Subway, D Subway, E Subway, F Subway and M Subway train service.

Allow additional travel time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.