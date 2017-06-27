Hoax bomb threat forces UT Dallas to evacuate

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 27 2017 04:02PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 05:38PM EDT

RICHARDSON, Texas - The University of Texas - Dallas campus was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a hoax bomb threat.

The school sent out an urgent message to all UT Dallas students and faculty around 2:45 p.m. to evacuate all buildings and head to the parking garages.

“We received a bomb threat and are working with UTDPD to make sure the campus is safe,” the university tweeted.

The all clear was given shortly before a 3:30 p.m., citing a "hoax" bomb threat.

