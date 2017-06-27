Minimum wage increase forces Chandler restaurant to close

- A Chandler restaurant says the minimum wage increase in Arizona is forcing them to close their doors for good.

A sign posted to the door of the Native Grill & Wings near Alma School and Queen Creek Roads says the restaurant is closing "due to the rising cost of business and the minimum wage increase."

CHANDLER: Sign posted on Native Grill & Wings says they're closing due to increasing minimum wage. Do you support Prop 206? @fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/KKPoliy6Df — Marcy Jones (@MarcyJonesFox10) June 27, 2017

Native Grill & Wings closing in Chandler. Here is the note to customers on the door:#Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/8RpXXNVV6D — Brian Kae (@BKFox10) June 27, 2017

The signs reads: "Due to the rising cost of business and the minimum wage increase, with our deepest regrets, we are going to be forced to close our doors. Sat. July 1st will be out last open day. We would like to thank all of the customers and our faithful regulars that have supported us and allowed us to keep our doors open thus far. Please join us on July 1st to say goodbye to our staff and the environment you all have helped us create."

The minimum wage increase, or Proposition 206, was passed by Arizona voters in November of 2016 and raised the minimum wage from $8.25 to $10 an hour in January and to $12 an hour in 2020.