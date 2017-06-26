Cocoa brush burns nearly 2,000 acres, closes I-95

- Brevard County Fire Rescue says fire is still burning in Cocoa after brush fire broke out near Interstate 95.

Nearly 2,000 acres were up in flames and all of it is swampy marsh land. There's no easy access to where the fire is so firefighters are watching from afar as the blaze burns.

The fire is tearing up that stretch of land just west of Interstate 95, between State Road 520 and Fiske Boulevard.

"Right now the biggest danger is I-95, we're worried about the smoking banking down with the temperatures dropping and no wind having smoke and fog on the interstate causing accidents, people slowing down and having other accidents from that," said Deputy Chief Tom Neidert Brevard County Fire Rescue.

I-95 in that area has been closed off and on all day, depending on what the Brevard County Fire Rescue sees fit.

No homes are in danger, but it is very dangerous for drivers to be in the area.

The wildfire was ignited by a lightning strike.

The district is continuing to burn-out the remainder of the 5,000-acre tract, using an aerial helitorch, an engine, and two airboats. Brevard County Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service will provide immediate assistance.