VIDEO: Dramatic rescue on Northern California river

Posted: Jun 26 2017 06:49PM EDT

Updated: Jun 26 2017 06:49PM EDT

There was a dramatic helicopter rescue on California's Yuba River on Sunday.

The California Highway Patrol released video of the rescue of 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono. Tuiono was swept down the Yuba River and grabbed onto a rock not far from a 40 to 50 foot waterfall.

CHP officers and a fire paramedic had to lower a basket from a helicopter and lift Tuiono to safety. 

Tuiono's girlfriend was stranded in the same area, and was rescued by another helicopter. 

 

