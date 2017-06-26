10-year-old McKinney boy creates fan to help prevent hot car deaths

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted: Jun 26 2017 06:42PM EDT

Updated: Jun 27 2017 05:46PM EDT

Seven Texas children have died from being left in hot cars already this year, and a 10-year-old boy from McKinney has created a device that he hopes can help rid Texas of its hot car problem.

Bishop Curry created a fan that can be placed on headrests. It is programmed to begin blowing if the car reaches a certain temperature. Then a built-in antenna alerts police.

Curry says he was inspired to begin working on the fan when a baby down the street died in a hot car.

"When baby Fern died, it made me think of all the things... it shouldn't happen to anybody else and it was really upsetting," Curry said.

Curry has raised almost $31,000 through a Go-Fund-Me campaign to develop the fan. He expects his patent to be approved within the year.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • 10-year-old McKinney boy creates fan to help prevent hot car deaths
  • Goodwin Fire burns over 4,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate
  • Hoax bomb threat forces UT Dallas to evacuate
  • Police officer fines man, threatens him with jail over jaywalking
  • Drama with Trump, Disney over "Hall of Presidents"
  • Dozens injured in Manhattan subway derailment
  • Town offers to help ease commuters' pain
  • Woman's body found in 'out of order' Walmart bathroom
  • Speeding man in Alpharetta pulled over with alien doll passenger
  • Sun spots are common, frustrating for people over 40