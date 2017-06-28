Pilot, passenger dead after small plane crash near Buckeye

- Authorities say a pilot and passenger are dead after a small plane crashed in the Gila Bend Mountains near Buckeye.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the wreckage was found by a helicopter Tuesday night in a field about 17 miles southwest of Buckeye.

They say the aircraft took off from Buckeye Municipal Airport at about 8 a.m. Tuesday and was scheduled to return two hours later.

Buckeye Airport manager John McMahon was confirmed as one of the victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the fatal crash.

"The entire city mourns the loss of John." Buckeye airport manager, John McMahon killed in plane crash #fox10phoenix pic.twitter.com/T752OCZF1k — Linda Fox 10 (@lindawfox10) June 28, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.