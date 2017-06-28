Pilot, passenger dead after small plane crash near Buckeye

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 28 2017 12:32PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 08:40PM EDT

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - Authorities say a pilot and passenger are dead after a small plane crashed in the Gila Bend Mountains near Buckeye.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the wreckage was found by a helicopter Tuesday night in a field about 17 miles southwest of Buckeye.

They say the aircraft took off from Buckeye Municipal Airport at about 8 a.m. Tuesday and was scheduled to return two hours later.

Buckeye Airport manager John McMahon was confirmed as one of the victims.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the fatal crash.

Account Name: Memorial Account for John McMahon
Routing: 122187238
Account Type: Savings
Account #: 00005068290001
If you need to do wire transfer:
Routing: 122187238
Account Type: Savings
Account #: 0000506829-0001
Address: PO Box 2954, Phoenix, AZ 85062-2945
Number: 602-433-7000

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Pilot, passenger dead after small plane crash near Buckeye
  • Goodwin Fire burns over 20,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate
  • Reward offered in 'Cold Chicken Case' as feds become involved
  • Gunman's wife dropped from lawsuit brought by Pulse victims
  • Dems want Pentagon to give breakdown of Trump's travel costs
  • Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Lancaster girl
  • Fast moving brush fire scorches Burbank hillside, homes threatened
  • Rockets land Chris Paul in blockbuster trade
  • Wife hides pregnancy during husband's 6-month deployment; gives epic homecoming
  • Georgia shelter worker helps save puppy with major heart problem