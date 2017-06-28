Sticky trend: People slathering skin with Coke instead of tanning oil

By: FOX 10 Staff

Posted: Jun 28 2017 01:11AM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 01:16AM EDT

It's a sticky trend that's gone viral: sun lovers are using Coca-Cola as a tanning oil.

Some people believe the soda's caramel dye can enhance your tan, but the reality is it really just stains your skin -- and it could be dangerous!

Experts say the soda's high acidity makes the skin more susceptible to sun damage.

Beauty writer Andy Millward told Metro magazine, "I actually can't believe the stupidity of the internet sometimes. Who in their right mind would think putting Coca-Cola on their skin was a good idea? Let alone to then go back in the sun with it on!"

Read more: Using Coca-Cola to enhance your tan is a dangerous, damaging trend

 

