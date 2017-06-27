Woman jailed for alleged rape of boy, 11, resulting in pregnancy

- Hillsborough sheriff investigators say Marissa Mowry had sex with an 11-year-old boy when she was 22 and got pregnant.

That baby, prosecutors say is now three years old and there is a very good chance he will never be raised by his mother.

Attorney Anthony Rickman says Mowry is facing life in prison.

"There are two kinds of capital offenses in the state of Florida: First degree murder or capital sexual battery. This is the highest offense a person can be accused of," said Rickman.

Wednesday morning the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office announced it is adding 14 more counts against Mowry. Four of them are capital charges.

"She's having sex with a child under the age of 12, That is why the law makes this such a serious offense," said Rickman.

Sources tell FOX 13 Mowry was a live-in nanny for the victim's family and molested him during the three years she lived with them.

The victim, sources say, told his mother and she reported it to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Sources say she also did daycare work in the Brandon area.

When she was arrested Tuesday, she was working at Busch Gardens as a food server. Rickman says there's a good chance investigators are diving into her past.

"They are conducting a thorough investigation into this woman and what other children she's had contact with if there are potentially other victims out there," said Rickman.

Mowry was denied bond. She is back in court Thursday morning to face additional charges.