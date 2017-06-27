Fireworks sold in Wisconsin recalled for exploding unexpectedly

Posted: Jun 27 2017 10:43PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 07:54PM EDT

(KMSP) - The U.S. Consumer Products Safety is recalling fireworks sold in Wisconsin because they can explode unexpectedly after being lit. 

The TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks are supposed to make smoke when lit. They were sold at Target, Wal-Mart, Meijer, Kroger and Albertsons in Wisconsin, Illinois, Vermont and Ohio in May and June.

Authorities have received several reports of consumers suffering burns after the fireworks exploded unexpectedly. 

The USCPS says consumers should immediately stop using the recalled fireworks and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

