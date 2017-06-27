Firefighters battle 902-acre 'Mart Fire' in Highland; 15 percent contained

By: Shelly Insheiwat, Kelly Taylor

Posted: Jun 27 2017 07:48PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 07:54PM EDT

(FOX 11) - A smoke advisory was issued in the Highland area after a brush fire, dubbed the "Mart Fire," broke out Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. Firefighters were battling the 902-acre fire and was said to be threatening nearby homes and structures.

By Wednesday morning, the fire was 15 percent contained.


One structure was reported to have burned.


EVACUATION CENTERS:
Highland YMCA (opened @1815)
7793 Central Ave
Highland, CA 92346

PETS
Devore Animal Shelter
19777 Shelter Way
San Bernardino, CA 92407
 


SMOKE IMPACTS:
Arrowbear, Big Bear and Running Springs residents will see and smell smoke. Residents of the high desert (Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley) will see the smoke column to the south.
 

