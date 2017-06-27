Firefighters battle 902-acre 'Mart Fire' in Highland; 15 percent contained

- A smoke advisory was issued in the Highland area after a brush fire, dubbed the "Mart Fire," broke out Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported shortly after 3 p.m. Firefighters were battling the 902-acre fire and was said to be threatening nearby homes and structures.

By Wednesday morning, the fire was 15 percent contained.





Brush fire at the base of Highway 330, burning both sides of the highway. @SBCOUNTYFIRE handling. Please avoid the area so all can work — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) June 27, 2017



One structure was reported to have burned.



EVACUATION CENTERS:

Highland YMCA (opened @1815)

7793 Central Ave

Highland, CA 92346



PETS

Devore Animal Shelter

19777 Shelter Way

San Bernardino, CA 92407



Evacuations for the #MartFire are now lifted. HWY 330 will be reopened @ 9:30 pm. Deputies will remain in the area overnight @HighlandPolice — SB County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 28, 2017



SMOKE IMPACTS:

Arrowbear, Big Bear and Running Springs residents will see and smell smoke. Residents of the high desert (Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley and Lucerne Valley) will see the smoke column to the south.



