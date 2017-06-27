Man jailed after field drug test mistakes drywall dust for cocaine

By: Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News

Posted: Jun 27 2017 07:06PM EDT

Updated: Jun 28 2017 07:55PM EDT

OVIEDO (FOX 13) - Karlos Cashe didn't expect a routine traffic stop would get him locked up for 90 days, but it did.  Cashe says he got pulled over for driving without headlights, but when the Oviedo police officer saw white powder on his seat and floorboard, things changed.

The officer tested the powder with a field drug test kit. To Cashe's surprise, it tested positive for cocaine.

"You found drywall and you turned it into cocaine and it cost me 90 days trying to prove my innocence, " said Cashe.

He insisted it wasn't cocaine. As as handyman, he uses drywall often. But his pleas fell on deaf ears and he was arrested, booked, and charged with having drugs.

Because he was on probation for previous drug charges, his bond was denied.  So for three months, he sat in jail, proclaiming his innocence and waiting for a state lab to test the substance.

When it finally did, the test confirmed what Cashe had been saying the whole time.

"I want some compensation from them. When I make a mistake I pay for it. That's why I was on probation. It's not different for them," he said.

RELATED: Woman, jailed based on faulty drug test kit, sues

More than a year ago, FOX 13 exposed the unreliability of presumptive field drug test kits. Researchers showed us how everything from aspirin to chocolate to oregano, and even an air sample can test positive for drugs.

Yet law enforcement agencies from all over the country continue to use them every day to arrest people on drug charges. Cashe is just the latest victim.

After our yearlong investigation, the state attorneys and public defenders and FDLE changed their policies on how they handled drug cases. And law enforcement retrained their officers on how to use these test kits.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Man jailed after field drug test mistakes drywall dust for cocaine
  • Pilot, passenger dead after small plane crash near Buckeye
  • Goodwin Fire burns over 20,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate
  • Reward offered in 'Cold Chicken Case' as feds become involved
  • Gunman's wife dropped from lawsuit brought by Pulse victims
  • Dems want Pentagon to give breakdown of Trump's travel costs
  • Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Lancaster girl
  • Fast moving brush fire scorches Burbank hillside, homes threatened
  • Rockets land Chris Paul in blockbuster trade
  • Wife hides pregnancy during husband's 6-month deployment; gives epic homecoming