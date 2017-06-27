Police seek parents of baby boy dropped off at Roseland Hospital

(Chicago Police Department)

SUN-TIMES MEDIA WIRE - A baby boy, believed to be 9 months old, was dropped off at a hospital Tuesday afternoon in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood and Chicago Police are trying to find the parents.

Elijah Coid, or Coyd, was dropped off at Roseland Community Hospital at 45 W. 111th St. by a woman who was not a family member, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

Elijah is described as a 26-inch, 25-pound black baby with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was wearing a white T-shirt and khaki pants.

A family member, who is not one of the boy’s parents, came forward, but has not been given custody of the baby, according to a police source.

Elijah has been placed in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services, which placed him in a foster home, according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

Anyone with information, or who knows Elijah’s parents, should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8274.