Video: Bear cub freed from batting cage netting

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted: Jun 29 2017 12:41PM EDT

Updated: Jun 29 2017 01:19PM EDT

NEW JERSEY (FOX 5 NY) - A black bear cub became trapped in a backyard batting cage in Ringwood, New Jersey on Wednesday.

Police detective Joe Longo responded to the home and managed to safely free the bear using a folding knife.

In video posted to Instagram by the Ringoowd PBA 247, Detective Long is seen cutting through a portion of the netting but moves away from the trapped bear as it becomes aggressive.

Longo then pulls the net in the opposite direction and the bear breaks through and runs off into the nearby woods.

Black bear are common in Ringwood, but the PBA says it is more often deer that get entangled. 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Video: Bear cub freed from batting cage netting
  • Remember a world without iPhones? The revolutionary device officially turns 10
  • Pilot, passenger dead after small plane crash near Buckeye
  • Goodwin Fire burns nearly 25,000 acres, forces residents to evacuate
  • Reward offered in 'Cold Chicken Case' as feds become involved
  • Gunman's wife dropped from lawsuit brought by Pulse victims
  • Dems want Pentagon to give breakdown of Trump's travel costs
  • Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Lancaster girl
  • Brush fire scorches Burbank hillside; 80 percent contained
  • Rockets land Chris Paul in blockbuster trade