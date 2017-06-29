JFK Airport restaurant fire fills terminal with smoke

- A grease fire at Panda Express Restaurant inside John F. Kennedy Airport filled Terminal 4 with smoke Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The FDNY said it responded to an emergency call that came in at about 3:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished even before the FDNY got there.

The Port Authority closed the security checkpoint and departure level because of the smoke.

A traveler named Allan Townsend tweeted images of smoke in the terminal and said that his flight continued to board as normal.

Travelers shared photos and videos on social media (WARNING: PROFANITY):

#jfkairport #fire #jfkfire as long as my flight still good. 😡😡😡 A post shared by 88 Smiles (Manager) (@ralphie_112) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT